October 5, 1930 — December 9, 2020

Karl Glen Naylor, age 90, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah.

Karl was born in Safford, Arizona on Oct. 5, 1930, son of Loree Mary Crandall, a schoolteacher, and Glen Major Naylor, proprietor of Swede’s Grocers.

The eldest of four, Karl survived the passing of his brothers Ronald and Larry, and his sister Clara.

Karl earned a degree in business and accounting and eventually became a successful self-employed insurance broker for many years. Prior to his career, however, he served on a LDS mission in Toronto, Canada, where he met his first wife, Verna. Their early romance was interrupted by the Korean War, during which Karl served in the Army with honors. Karl and Verna married in 1956 and moved to Tempe, Arizona, where they had three children – Linda, Lisa, and Christopher. In 1968, Karl moved his young family to Tustin, California, where he and Verna raised their children.

In 1996, Karl married Marvella Denning. Bonded by love, kindness, and faith, they served on a LDS mission in Croatia, West Virginia, and in Saint George. In 2014, they moved to Ivins, Utah, where they enjoyed their beautiful home until Marvella’s passing in 2019. Karl had become a resident at the Southern Utah Veterans Home, where he expressed gratitude every day for the heartfelt and professional care he received.

Karl is survived by his children as well as Lisa’s husband Jose Carlos. Karl has three grandsons, Linda’s son Christopher David, and Lisa’s sons Carlos Nicolas and Diego Benjamin. Karl has three great-grandchildren from Christopher David – Canyon James, Ryker William, and Rylen Elizabeth. On Marvella’s side of the family, Karl was a step-father to Marvella’s six children and grandfather to 14 granddaughters and 22 grandsons, with many great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren! Karl reveled in the love of family and was always ready to see the light shining in everyone, always “better than yesterday; not as good as tomorrow.” Rest in Peace, Dearest Sweetest Father. We love you forever and always in our hearts!

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, remotely to be COVID compliant. At a later date the family will hold a celebration of Karl’s 90 years of life at the Southern Utah Veterans Home.

