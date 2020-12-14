Original Christmas coloring book provides fun children’s activities, promotes local businesses

ST. GEORGE — Just in time for the holiday break, Canyon Media Creates, a division of Canyon Media, is excited to present their second original coloring book.

The coloring book will be distributed to Washington County School District kindergarteners and first graders as well as made available to the public at various business locations throughout the community.

The holiday-themed Color the Desert coloring book features over 30 pages of uniquely designed pictures and activities to complete, providing a great kid, or even adult, activity for the upcoming holiday break.

“The coloring book is a healthy activity that will get families to slow down and maybe turn off the screens and be creative,” Canyon Media’s General Manager, Ben Lindquist, said, adding that there is no better time than the holidays, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to be able to provide this free and fun resource to Washington County students.

The Canyon Media Creates team worked closely with local businesses to capture the entrepreneurial spirit of the community and provide them an opportunity to share their stories in a unique way.

As the pandemic has reached its way into every facet of the economy, Canyon Media’s Director of Digital Media, James Kreitzer said that it remains crucial for the community to continue to support their local business and franchise owners and the coloring book is a fun way to draw attention to the many great people doing business in Washington County.

“This is a hyper-local, community-driven coloring book,” Kreitzer said, adding that each page is 100% custom designed by the talented team at Canyon Media.

Washington County students in Kindergarten and first grade will be bringing the coloring books home in their backpacks the week before Christmas break.

The books will also be available to the public on racks at the following locations:

Canyon Media offices, 3143 S. 840 East, Suite 100, St. George.

St. George Car Wash, 1182 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Riverfront Medical Center, 617 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.

Terribles, 4655 S. Pioneer Rd., St. George and 954 N. Commerce Blvd., Washington City.

Melted Massage, 558 E. Riverside Drive, St. George and 1999 S. Canyon View Drive, St. George.

Fabulous Freddy’s, 806 N. Bluff St., St. George and 134 S. River Road, St. George.

