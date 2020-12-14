‘Help first, business second’: Bio-One offers 24/7 virus disinfection and trauma scene cleanup

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — In cases of a traumatic death, hoarding situation or virus outbreak, professional cleaning and decontamination can restore safety and provide peace of mind for those dealing with the aftermath.

Robert and Kimberly Harrison launched Bio-One of St. George and St. George Hoarding in the early spring of 2020. Operating with the motto of “help first, business second,” they serve customers across Washington, Iron, Kane, Garfield, Beaver, Sevier and Millard counties.

In response to a positive COVID-19 test, employers or individuals may opt for professional disinfection out of concern for themselves and others. Robert Harrison said that Bio-One is the only local company specializing in biohazard cleanup, including virus disinfection. They offer 24/7 service and can sanitize a workplace or private residence in just a few hours.

“Our teams have been highly trained for this COVID situation,” he said. “We fog the entire building and all the work areas and workstations, then come back after it’s settled and use the same chemical to wipe all surfaces like door handles and desktops.”

Bio-One uses a chemical approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to kill the virus that causes COVID-19. Harrison said it is completely safe for human contact and will not damage the majority of surfaces. Nevertheless, technicians always preview a site before spraying and alert the property owner to any items they may be concerned about.

Kimberly Harrison said coronavirus is highly contagious, and COVID-19 in particular can be deadly. Anyone who is exposed, whether by breath or touch, is susceptible.

“Though there is no cleaning process in the world that guarantees total elimination of pathogens, Bio One’s cleaning protocol suppresses the spread and threat of coronavirus,” she said. “Our virus disinfection helps give a level of comfort by providing a healthier environment.”

Any materials with blood or bodily fluids on them must be disposed of as a biohazard. Along these lines, St. George Hoarding has the necessary training, licensing and insurance to respond to gross filth situations.

Harrison said that pathogens in the air from decaying food, human waste and other sources can jeopardize the health of the occupant. Hoarding also attracts pests that multiply and spread to nearby homes, creating a neighborhood health hazard.

In cases of pet hoarding, Harrison said St. George Hoarding works hand-in-hand with local rescue groups to ensure that animals removed from the home have a safe place to go. Technicians then perform an intensive four-step decontamination process to remove bacteria and odors left behind by their urine and feces.

Compulsive hoarding is a mental health disorder that St. George Hoarding technicians are trained to manage, she said. They work with the hoarder and family members to keep them comfortable while going through their possessions.

“Our goal is to improve the health and living conditions for the homeowner. Often their health is affected, or they may be in danger of losing their home. We can help them work to keep their home while removing any pathogens that might pose a health risk,” she added. “At Bio-One, we always maintain a compassionate approach when remediating a house that belongs to someone who hoards. We understand the process is difficult and overwhelming, and we want to make it good experience for the client.”

As a franchisee of the nation’s leading crime and trauma scene cleanup service, Bio-One Inc., Harrison said they vow to serve customers with the utmost discretion and compassion.

“Bio-One as a whole believes very strongly in community involvement and participation,” she said. “We work a lot with first responders to help with fundraising. We’re constantly trying to do whatever we can to get involved in suicide prevention and programs that help the community.”

The Harrisons meet people on some of the most difficult days of their lives. After the first responders have come and gone, Bio-One is there to clean up what is left behind and help loved ones begin to process a traumatic event. It’s a responsibility they don’t take lightly, Harrison said.

“We want the community to know that we’re here to assist them, and that’s what we’re all about,” she said. “We really appreciate the fact that we’re able to serve the community by helping families to start healing.”

