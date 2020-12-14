Ask a Local Expert: How can I help a loved one struggling with addiction?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If someone you love is struggling with addiction, chances are that you’re also suffering from the effects of their behavior.

“It can be a very difficult thing to navigate,” said Ty Empey, admissions director at Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation, a residential detox facility located in Hurricane.

Learn more about helping a loved one struggling with addiction in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above.

When your loved one is ready to make a change, Empey said there are three ways you can help them on their path to recovery.

First is communication. Avoid arguments or threats that can put a strain on your relationship.

“When it comes to conversations about getting help, sometimes it might be better if we have that conversation with them to avoid contention,” Empey said.

Second is setting boundaries. Boundaries can help avoid tension while showing love at the same time, Empey said. You don’t have to tolerate improper behavior, but shower them with love and positive reinforcement when they display appropriate actions.

Third is financial resources. Addiction can be a drain on a family’s finances for a variety of reasons, Empey said. Obtaining health insurance can drastically reduce out-of-pocket costs for treatment. Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation accepts most major insurance providers.

The highly trained staff at Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation spends time with each person individually to encourage, support and assist them through their unique detox experience, providing a safe haven to begin their journey of recovery.

“We have a team of doctors that work with each client to make sure that they get the right type of medication that will help prevent most withdrawal symptoms,” Empey said. “It’s the perfect place for a person to come and be able to safely and comfortably stop using drugs or alcohol.”

To learn more, call 435-632-3335 or visit the Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation website.

