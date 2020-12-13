Dixie State forward Jacob Nicolds named WAC men’s basketball player of the week

Dixie State basketball's Jacob Nicolds lines up a free throw in the team's first Division I win against North Dakota at the Burns Arena, St. George Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State junior forward Jacob Nicolds was named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Trailblazers’ season-opening two-game home sweep last week.

Nicolds averaged 15.5 points on 68.8% shooting along with 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, to help lead the Trailblazers to a 2-0 start to their NCAA Division I era.

The junior tied a career-high with 17 points, including 13 second-half points, and a then-career high eight rebounds in DSU’s 74-73 come-from-behind home win over North Dakota last Wednesday night. Nicolds connected on five of eight from the floor and went 7-for-9 at the foul line.

Nicolds followed that up with a team-high 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds in the Blazers’ 86-48 rout of Saint Katherine this past Saturday. He went 6-for-8 from the floor with a 3-pointer, and tallied two assists and two steals in 18 minutes of play.

Nicolds is currently ranked in the WAC’s top 10 in scoring (t-No. 8), rebounding (No. 5), FG percentage (No. 3), free-throw percentage (t-No. 9), steals (t-No. 9) and defensive rebounds (t-No. 4).

It is Dixie State’s second award in WAC competition, following Haley Altman’s Swimmer of the Week award on Nov. 10.

