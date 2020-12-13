Dixie State men’s basketball game with Utah State canceled on account of COVID-19

Inside Burns Arena at Dixie State seen on Dec. 12, 2020. | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the second time this season, COVID-19 is inflicting pain on the Dixie State men’s basketball schedule.

Dixie State athletic officials announced Sunday that the Trailblazer men’s basketball road game at Utah State, scheduled for Tuesday night in Logan, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Aggie program.

It is the third time this season that Dixie State has had a game postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 protocol.

Originally scheduled to start the Division I era at home on Nov. 28, the Trailblazers didn’t play their first game until Dec. 5 after one game was postponed and another cancelled.

The home, conference and Division I opener against Weber State was canceled after a coronavirus case in the Wildcats program.

The Trailblazers’ attention now turns to the first-ever meeting against their next-door neighbors to the north, Southern Utah, in Cedar City.

Tip-off is Thursday inside the America First Event Center at 7 p.m.

