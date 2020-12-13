Dixie State men’s basketball game with Utah State canceled on account of COVID-19

Written by Chris Reed
December 13, 2020
Inside Burns Arena at Dixie State seen on Dec. 12, 2020. | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the second time this season, COVID-19 is inflicting pain on the Dixie State men’s basketball schedule.

Guard Frank Staine holds the ball in Dixie State basketball’s home opener and introduction to Division I against North Dakota at Burns Arena in St. George on Dec. 2, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

Dixie State athletic officials announced Sunday that the Trailblazer men’s basketball road game at Utah State, scheduled for Tuesday night in Logan, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Aggie program.

It is the third time this season that Dixie State has had a game postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 protocol.

Originally scheduled to start the Division I era at home on Nov. 28, the Trailblazers didn’t play their first game until Dec. 5 after one game was postponed and another cancelled.

The home, conference and Division I opener against Weber State was canceled after a coronavirus case in the Wildcats program.

The Trailblazers’ attention now turns to the first-ever meeting against their next-door neighbors to the north, Southern Utah, in Cedar City.

Tip-off is Thursday inside the America First Event Center at 7 p.m.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!