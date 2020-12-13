Wright brothers of Milford fly high to lead Utah sweep in national rodeo

The world champions are celebrated at the close of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, at center holding his two gold buckles. Dec. 12, 2020 | Photo courtesy of PRCA, Cedar City News

ARLINGTON, Texas — The gold buckles that tells the world who the best rodeo cowboys are will be found for another year in Milford.

Fox13Now.com reports Utah cowboys swept all of the roughstock events in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field Saturday night, and the Wright brothers of Millford led the way. taking home gold buckles in bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

A day after clinching the all-around world title for the second-straight year, Stetson Wright took his first world title in bull riding.

Stetson’s older brother, Ryder Wright, won his second world title in the saddle bronc competition. Ryder edged out Wyatt Casper for the number one ranking by tying for first place in the final round of the rodeo.

The younger Wright was the only rider to get two gold buckles at the national rodeo this year.

Stetson Wright beat out Ty Wallace by $11,000 in the final round of bull riding to secure his first world championship in that event.

Kaycee Feild, from Genola, rounded out the Utah sweep.

Written by ARRON HEALY, Fox13Now.com.

