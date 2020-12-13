Wright brothers of Milford fly high to lead Utah sweep in national rodeo

Written by Fox13Now.com
December 13, 2020
The world champions are celebrated at the close of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, at center holding his two gold buckles. Dec. 12, 2020 | Photo courtesy of PRCA, Cedar City News

ARLINGTON, Texas — The gold buckles that tells the world who the best rodeo cowboys are will be found for another year in Milford.

Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, rides Big Tex at the 2020 National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Dec. 12, 2020 | Photo courtesy of PRCA, Cedar City News

Fox13Now.com reports Utah cowboys swept all of the roughstock events in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field Saturday night, and the Wright brothers of Millford led the way. taking home gold buckles in bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

A day after clinching the all-around world title for the second-straight year, Stetson Wright took his first world title in bull riding.

Stetson’s older brother, Ryder Wright, won his second world title in the saddle bronc competition. Ryder edged out Wyatt Casper for the number one ranking by tying for first place in the final round of the rodeo.

The younger Wright was the only rider to get two gold buckles at the national rodeo this year.

Stetson Wright beat out Ty Wallace by $11,000 in the final round of bull riding to secure his first world championship in that event.

Kaycee Feild, from Genola, rounded out the Utah sweep.

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com.

Written by ARRON HEALY, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Fox 13 News broadcasts on KSTU-13 out of Salt Lake City with news and other content published on Fox13now.com. Fox13Now news reports are published with permission of Fox13Now.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!