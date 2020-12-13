January 25, 1935 – December 9, 2020

Don Calvert Tew, 85, left mortality on December 9, 2020, in the Southgate Memory Care Facility in St. George, Utah. He was born in the Old Afton Motel, owned by his grandparents, in Afton, Wyoming, on January 25, 1935 to Merrill B. and Daisy Josephine (Allred) Tew.

Don attended kindergarten and first grade in Salt Lake City. His family moved to Lovell, Wyoming, where he went from second grade to earning his high school diploma. He had many childhood memories of Lovell, which he spoke of frequently. Don met his eternal companion in the second grade. He made the mistake of sitting at her desk and she kicked him in the shins to let him know she did not approve.

Don excelled in music, sports, and leadership positions. He played the trumpet in the seventh grade and was so advanced, they put him in the high school band program. He was involved in choir, a double boys’ quartet and band. Don was elected sophomore class president and his senior year, the student body vice president. He was also voted as most talented, friendliest, best dressed, best physique, and of course, best looking.

In his own words, “My affection for Shirley was growing more and more.” He married the love of his life, Shirley Ruth Mangus on December 12, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple (The same naughty girl that kicked him in grade school.).

Don attended the University of Wyoming. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education. He taught band and choir for 22 years in Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho, from elementary level through high school. His experience working at the Scott Bakery in high school became profitable later and helped him secure employment at the Home Bakery in Laramie, supporting him and his family while in college. He also worked at JC Penney.

Don and Shirley were very happily married for 48 years when Shirley died of complications in February of 2001. They were blessed to have eight children, six of which they were able to raise. Randall, deceased, (Patty); Richard (Jane); Sylvia (Michael Poague); Sydney (Gene Bell, deceased); Kevin, deceased (Carrie); Karen, deceased; Russell and Shawna who died in infancy.

In 1959, Don studied and practiced becoming a piano tuner. He tuned locally on the weekends and did some traveling to build a larger clientele. In 1975, he made it a full-time occupation. He was in high demand, and people waited for him until he could tune in their area. His license plates read, “Tuner 2” or “PNO TUNR.”

His children have many wonderful memories of Don. He taught them to have a love for music. He wrote parts for all the instruments they played and entertained the community playing in their family band and singing parts, with mom at the piano. He enjoyed taking “home movies” of his children. He was the most loving and patient husband and father.

Don enjoyed all types of music. He was awarded a plaque that read, “Mr. Music Man,” which meant a lot to him. He was active in local opera, and barbershop. In 1980, he received the “Barbershopper of the Year Award.” He directed musicals, played trumpet in a dance orchestra, played any instrument that was needed. Don loved camping and fishing with family and friends.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, filling many callings, most of them music related, Sunday school teacher, High Priest Group Leader and the MIA program. He and Shirley served a local mission with the single adults in Idaho Falls and enjoyed directing and accompanying their choir.

Don attended the temple regularly. His children remember waking up to their father at the kitchen table reading his scriptures. He loved the Savior and his Father in Heaven. He was a great example to his children.

After Shirley passed away, Don took a road trip and met up with the little neighbor girl from his childhood days. Her name is Gloria Black Rollins. They courted for a few months, were married for time in the St. George Temple on September 8, 2001. They spent 19 years of blissful happiness “tewgether.” While he endured dementia the last years of his life, Gloria was truly a saint for the patience and attention she gave to Don.

Don and Gloria enjoyed playing with the “Golden Memories Band” for five years. Gloria often traveled with Don on his piano tuning excursions and barbershop competitions.

He was the oldest of four brothers and three sisters: Merrill Lloyd (Alta); Genielle (Winn Brown, deceased); Farrell (deceased); Nolan; Ramona (Pete Bogardus); Beverly (Allen Hash); and Wayne (Patrice). He loved his siblings and looked forward their reunions. He was especially close to his younger brother, Lloyd.

One of the highlights of his life (besides marrying two lovely women,) was his 80th birthday party. After dinner, there was a musical program. Don played his trumpet, the piano and sang for his posterity.

He is survived by 22 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; one brother; five children and 2 great-grandchildren.

He sang and played the piano for residents at the Southgate facility right up until his death.

“We thank you for the music, tireless patience you would show.

We thank you for the freedom when it came our time to go.

We thank you for your kindness and the times when you got tough…

And Daddy, we don’t think we said, “I love you,” near enough!” (Leader of the Band)

Now that you are “home,” we want you to know how much we love you!

Thank you for your example, patience, and unconditional love.

We are a living legacy to the “Leader of the Band.”

Rick, Sylvia, and Sydney

Funeral service will be held at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. Visitations: Wednesday evening December 16th 5-7 p.m. and from 10:30 – 11:30 AM prior to the service.

Graveside service held Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Ammon City Cemetery, 3456 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls, Idaho at 1:00 PM.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.