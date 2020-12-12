Power outage affects nearly 100 in Ivins City

Written by Rich Allen
December 12, 2020
ST. GEORGE — A bad primary cable in an electrical pole left nearly 100 Ivins City residents without power Saturday morning.

At 9:35 a.m., the terminator to a main cable failed cutting connection for 89 Ivins residents, according to a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power. Electricity was restored at 12:31 p.m.

There were some reports of an explosion in Ivins City leading up to the loss of power. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Tiffany Erickson said it is common for there to be a flash of light as the electricity grounded, but the public was never in danger.

