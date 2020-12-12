Pavlica leads Dixie women’s hoops to rout of Park in oft-delayed Division I debut

Dixie State basketball's London Pavlica drives into the lane in the team's home opener win over Park University, St. George, Utah, Dec. 12, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — London Pavlica was ready to play basketball at the Division I level.

The junior guard for Dixie State led all scorers with 24 points, nine rebounds and tied for the lead with eight assists as the Trailblazers ran away with an opening day win over Park University on Saturday, 81-52.

Pavlica carved up the Buccaneers defense, using her speed to create bountiful and open opportunities for herself. When Park successfully tamed her, she more often than not found a teammate with a wide-open chance.

The Trailblazers started slow, letting Park jump out to an early 16-9 lead in the first. Dixie entered the second trailing by three, 20-17. But senior guard Keslee Stevenson, who scored the first basket in the DI era for the Trailblazers, went back-to-back with Pavlica on a pair of 3-pointers on the team’s first two possessions in the second quarter to jump out 23-20.

Dixie would not trail for the rest of the game.

The Trailblazers also got contributions from freshman Brooke Vance, who was second on the team with 12 points. Ten different Blazers scored in the game as head coach J.D. Gustin tested his depth and got players some action.

The home opener finally came after three previous instances of the events were canceled to due COVID-19 positives, both within the DSU program and those of their opponents.

After the men’s win at DU on Saturday, both basketball programs are undefeated as members of Division I.

The women play again on Dec. 16 against Portland State.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.