First COVID-19 vaccines arriving at Dixie Regional Medical Center Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will receive its first shipment of the newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

That will include Southern Utah where Dixie Regional Medical Center will receive the first local shipment of the vaccine.

Frontline workers at the hospital who work directly with COBID-19 patients will be the first to receive the vaccine on a voluntary basis. That will be followed in the coming weeks by long-term care center staff and residents, then K-12 teachers.

The vaccine, which can induce 24 to 48 hours of fever as side effects, has been 95% effective in trials.

Fox13Now.com reports the Utah Department of Health received notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the first shipment will arrive Monday, the state’s coronavirus response team tweeted Friday night. The second shipment is expected to arrive Tuesday.

The news came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, which is being manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Chris Reed contributed to this article.

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Dec. 12, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 15,189 (238.9 new infections per day in seven days, falling since Dec. 10)

Washington County: 11,915(169.9 per day, falling)

Iron County: 2,514 (51.7 per day, falling)

Kane County: 268 (9.0 per day, rising)

Garfield County: 262 (2.3 per day, rising)

Beaver County: 230 (6 per day, falling)

New infections for major Southern Utah cities (numbers released ahead of Southern Utah numbers):

Not available

Deaths: 111 (2.1 per day, rising)

Washington County: 91 (3 new: Hospitalized male 65-84, hospitalized male over 85, hospitalized male 65-84)

Iron County: 10

Garfield County: 7 (1 new: woman 45-64 unknown status)

Kane County: 1

Beaver County: 2

Hospitalized: 47 (rising)

Active cases: 4,679 (rising)

Current Utah seven-day average: 2,702 (falling)

