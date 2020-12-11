September 13, 1946 — December 5, 2020

Terry Lee James, age 74, died on Dec. 5, 2020, at his home in St. George, Utah. He was born on Sept. 13, 1946, in Watertown, South Dakota to Vivian and Donald James. He married Linda Imberi on Dec. 9, 1972.

He retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles in 2008. Terry and Linda moved to sunny St. George, Utah in 2009. In his spare time, he loved cheering for his grandchildren while they played sports, going to have coffee with his buddies, going for car rides with his wife, spending time with his pets, and watching and talking about his favorite sports teams. He could carry on a conversation with anyone, and made friends with each person he met. He liked to crack jokes and make all the people around him laugh.

Terry loved the game of softball, and first became an umpire in 1972. In 1981, he was named the umpire-in-chief for women’s and men’s slow pitch softball. The following year in 1982, he was named umpire-in-chief for fastpitch softball in the state of South Dakota. Terry continued umpiring softball tournaments in Southern Utah. He enjoyed the camaraderie between his fellow umpires. He received the top honor of the National Umpire-In-Chief award, also achieved Elite Umpire status nationally, was inducted into the National Indicator Fraternity in 1986, and inducted into the South Dakota Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in 1997.

Terry was involved in many clubs and organizations. He was named the Exalted Ruler in the Elks Club and was a member of the Lions Club.

He is survived by wife, Linda, four sons: Donnie (Romey), Kirkland, Washington; Chris (Casey), Castaic, California; Jeff (Stacy), Alexandria, Minnesota; Tim (Laurie), Washington, Utah, one daughter: Dawn, Fargo, North Dakota. Grandchildren: Derek Cummings, Madyson James, Haley Gilbert, Devon Violanta, Hannah James, Landyn James, Kylee James, Leela James, Priscilla James, Elsie James, and Courtney James. Brothers and sisters: Randy (Sherry) James, Euless Texas; Rodney (Sothy) James, Aurora, Colorado; Valerie (Neil) Bittner, Aberdeen, South Dakota; Janine (Allan) Saugstad, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Shelley (James) McLees, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepfather Robert Kline.

Memorial service and a celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2021 in Aberdeen, SD. Details will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been provided by Affordable Funerals and Cremations – St. George.