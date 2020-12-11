Paradise Canyon Eye Care announces 2020 Vision Scholarship; applications now open

Stock image by nirat/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With a desire to have something good come from the year 2020, Dr. Joseph Fife and Theresa Fife recently announced the Paradise Canyon Eye Care 2020 Vision Scholarship.

Valued at $2,020, the scholarship will be awarded to either a Washington County high school senior or a college freshman who graduated from any high school in Washington County in the year 2020 or will graduate in 2021.

The Fifes, owners of Paradise Canyon Eye Care, recognize the struggles that these students have gone through this past year and how it has undermined their educational opportunities and may have created doubt in obtaining their goals and educational aspirations. But it is through having a clear vision, overcoming difficulties and struggling to reach goals that growth occurs. To this end, the theme and topic of their scholarship is: “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight and no vision. My vision for the future is…”

Entries may include art, music, video or an essay but should include a description or explanation that addresses the theme. Entries will be judged on clarity of expression, cleanliness of presentation and overall adherence and loyalty to the theme. Paradise Canyon Eye Care requires that the money be used toward the recipient’s education in helping them achieve their objectives, goals and dreams.

Applications should include the student’s name, mailing address, email address, phone number, graduation year, high school attended, GPA and response to the topic: “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight and no vision. My vision for the future is…”



Applications are due Feb. 28. Paradise Canyon Eye Care will decide on the winner in March and award the money. Due to COVID-19, applications must be submitted via email. Please send completed applications or questions to [email protected].

Paradise Canyon Eye Care hopes this $2,020 scholarship will help keep one lucky student’s desires and goals alive as they move forward in life.

Resources

Paradise Canyon Eye Care | Address: 1449 N. 1400 West #24, St. George | Telephone: 435-656-2003 | Website.

