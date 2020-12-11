Winter weather advisory in effect across Utah, up to 1 foot of snow expected for some areas

This 2019 file photo shows and area near Interstate 15 Exit 40, Southern Utah, Feb. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Rebecca Guillen, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A winter weather advisory is in effect across Utah this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

Heavy snow is possible in Washington, Iron, Kane, Garfield and Beaver counties, as well as in many northern parts of the state. A total snow accumulation of 5-12 inches is possible.

The storm watch is in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Winter driving conditions are expected along high elevation routes, including higher summits along Interstate 15 from Cedar City to Scipio. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible. The NWS recommends that drivers slow down and use caution while traveling.

