DSU honors the institution’s largest graduating class at 109th commencement ceremony

Dixie State University commencement ceremony, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University proudly recognized the institution’s largest graduating class, honoring 2,600 students at the 109th Commencement Ceremony in Greater Zion Stadium on Friday.

“The University is thrilled to honor the accomplishments of this graduating class and we commend them for demonstrating such resilience during an unprecedented year,” Dixie State President Richard B. Williams said. “I am confident these graduates will venture forward well prepared for success as they carry on our legacy of excellence.”

Dixie State’s 109th graduating class includes 24 master’s candidates, 1,341 baccalaureate candidates, 1,141 associate candidates and 722 certificate candidates. Although not all graduates attended the event given this year’s unique circumstances, all were recognized in the commencement program and honored as part of the event.

The Valedictorian Address from Jessica Jacobsen Warr included messages of reflection as well as hope for the future. Warr attended DSU to pursue her love of teaching. She was accepted into DSU’s Elementary Education program where she studied her coursework, worked as an After-School Program Director at Dixie Sun Elementary and was also a substitute teacher. She graduated from DSU with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with an endorsement in ESL.

“Remember the simple moments you’re going to miss when you graduate – all the friends you made and the different activities where you broke out of your shell,” said Warr in her message to fellow graduates. “Really treasure those moments with people, because life is all about the people you meet.”

To learn more about Dixie State University’s 109th Commencement Ceremony, visit dixie.edu/commencement.

