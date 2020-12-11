Iron County schools see post-Thanksgiving rise in COVID-19 numbers

Sign in front of Iron County School District offices, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 20, 2018 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Iron County School District’s latest COVID-19 numbers, released Friday, show that the year-to-date number of positive cases districtwide has jumped by more than 70% over the past week.

As reported by Cedar City News last week, as of Dec. 4, Iron County schools had seen 114 total cases — 77 students and 37 staff — since the start of the school year on Aug. 25. As of Dec. 11, one week later, those numbers have risen to 195 total cases, comprising 142 students (an 84% increase) and 53 staff members (up 43.2%).

Additionally, the number of active cases has more than doubled since last week, from 32 to 71, according to the latest figures. The other 124 cases out of the 195 to date are considered recovered.

Superintendent Shannon Dulaney said it was likely that some of the new cases could be partly attributed to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. However, four new student cases and two new staff cases were directly attributed to exposure while at school, the new figures show.

“We continue to be vigilant in encouraging everyone to stay home when sick,” Dulaney said. “If you are sick, please stay home.”

Additionally, district schools are continuing to enforce the mask mandate, in addition to practicing heightened sanitation practices and protocols to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Remote and blended learning options continue to be available for those unable to attend class in person, she said.

“We are also now testing all athletes, students involved in extracurricular activities as well as coaches and advisors,” Dulaney said, adding that Monday’s round of athlete testing resulted in two or three positive test results with a handful of others being placed under quarantine.

Districtwide, the number of students and staff currently being quarantined has climbed to 506, which is up 93% since last week, when there were 262 under quarantine.

There have been 1,487 instances of students quarantining since the start of the school year, in addition to 119 staff quarantines. Some people have had to be quarantined more than once, Dulaney said.

“I know that a revision of the quarantine requirements is in the works at the state level,” she added. “We may be getting some new direction next week.”

