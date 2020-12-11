What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Can happiness be dished out in a cone? How about squished between two cookies or coated in chocolate and served on a stick?

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu” a very merry host Sheldon Demke takes “part-time Disney Princess” Casee Baldwin to Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Join Sheldon and Casee for some frozen treats on episode 73 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Although Handel’s is known for their myriad flavors of melt-in-your-mouth ice cream, the jolly tasting duo go for some of the more novel treats Handel’s has to offer.

It all starts with the squish – any flavor of Handel’s homemade ice cream squished between two cookies to create a grown-up version of the classic ice cream sandwich, that is.

“It was everything you want in an ice cream sandwich,” Baldwin said, describing the treat as “messy” and “so good.”

Of course, it is not just for grown-ups. Demke loved it too.

Next on the menu was a treat that both Demke and Baldwin said was their favorite.

Known as a Handel Pop, the frozen concoction features the guest’s choice of ice cream, frozen hard and dipped in chocolate to create a nice shell. It’s served on a stick. Like a lollipop.

“So simple, so amazing, so delicious,” Demke said.

Finally, and just in time for the holidays, Handel’s served up a unique ice cream pie to the pair.

The “pumpkin pie” ice cream pie features pumpkin pie flavored ice cream served in a pie shell and covered with whip cream and chocolate shavings.

It was a surprising spin on a pie Baldwin said she usually eats warm.

But don’t worry, even though it’s cold, it still warms the soul from the inside, Demke said.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream also has some really fun holiday-inspired flavors, including peppermint bark, egg nog, cherry cordial and a flavor known as White Christmas.

“Now it’s official,” Demke said. “Handel’s homemade ice cream doesn’t only serve delicious homemade ice cream, but it also serves happiness.”

What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Handel’s St. George Homemade Ice Cream | Address: 291 N. Bluff St., St. George | Telephone: 435-688-2449 | Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

