July 13, 1925 — December 10, 2020

Helen Dunford Jeppson, 95, of Toquerville, died of natural causes early in the morning on Dec. 10, 2020, in her home in Toquerville.

She was born July 13, 1925, in Provo, Utah, to Alma Teller Dunford and Thelma Evelyn Tueller. She attended public schools in Provo and studied at BYU. A veteran, she served in the U.S. Navy where, as a member of a Women’s Vocal Platoon she had the opportunity to participate in numerous official presentations, in Washington D.C.

She married Orville Bruce Jeppson on June 30, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2008, in Toquerville, Utah. They were the parents of seven children.

She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Orville Bruce Jeppson, her parents and brothers Russell, Rex, Richard, James, and sisters Norma Burbidge, and Meryl Schroeder. She is survived by brother Chaunce L. (Ruth) Dunford, Huntsville, Alabama. and children: John R. (Jeannette) Jeppson, Farmington, Utah, Carolyn (CJ) Caldwell, Toquerville, Utah, Joel B. (Dianne) Jeppson, Toquerville, Utah, Janice Hunter, Toquerville, Utah, Diane Ben, Toquerville, Utah, JoAnn (Jo) Jeppson, Toquerville, Utah, and Mark R. (DeAnn) Jeppson, Vernal, Utah. Helen and Bruce have 32 grandchildren, 92 great-grandchildren.

Helen was a wonderfully devoted mother following and supporting her husband through several career moves taking them to various parts of the country. In 1960 to 1966 the family relocated from Bountiful, Utah. to Rexburg, Idaho where they built a dairy operation recognized by the Idaho Farmer Magazine as one of the most modern dairy operations at the time in the States of Utah and Idaho. After returning to Davis County, Utah.

She helped her husband build two more family homes in Farmington, Utah. In 1985 she and her husband relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas where again they built another beautiful home during their 5-year residence there. After returning to Utah in 1990 she and her husband relocated one more time to Toquerville, Utah and built yet another beautiful home. In all this lifetime of relocations and building, her family relates how dad could build a house, but mom was the one who turned it into a home, full of love for family with its beautiful decorations and furnishings inside and incredible landscaping and gardens on the outside. She taught her children how to work and how to love one another.

The children wish to extend their deepest appreciation to Summit Home-Health and Hospice for the loving care provided to our sweet mother. Also, they wish to acknowledge Spilsbury Funeral Home of St. George, Utah for their thoughtful and gracious services rendered.

Due to the current health concerns in general during this difficult time of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will not be a Funeral service. There will be a family graveside service scheduled at the Toquerville City Cemetery for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com