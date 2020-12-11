‘The original and the best’: ClearBra technology protects paint, keeps cars looking new

ClearBra technicians apply protective film to customer vehicles, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of ClearBra, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Originally designed to protect race cars and helicopter blades, ClearBra’s proprietary technology safeguards the aesthetic and resale value of your car by covering its most vulnerable surfaces.

ClearBra is a transparent film that covers the front bumper, headlights, hood and mirrors of a vehicle, defending against scratches and dings that come with everyday driving.

Each custom bra is installed by hand. ClearBra technicians cover the front of the car in a sizable piece of film, then trim it to fit the vehicle’s unique shape. As a result, the edges are nearly invisible.

“Every time we pull a car into the shop, it’s a new artwork piece,” ClearBra founder and owner Dan Mahfood said.

The idea for ClearBra began nearly 30 years ago in Salt Lake City, when Mahfood was searching for a way to protect the paint on his boat trailer. Unable to find a product that fit his purpose, he instead created a transparent “bra” out of packaging tape. It served him well but only lasted for a season.

Seeing a business opportunity, Mahfood set out to find a manufacturer that could create a polyurethane protective film for vehicle paint. He left his job in the automotive industry and put his marketing degree to work building the ClearBra brand.

“The first two years were a disaster, because nobody knew what it was, nor did they even want to gamble on trying to put it on a car,” he said. “I spent $150,000 in a four-month period marketing this product everywhere I could. That’s what kicked it off.”

After 27 years in business, Mahfood said ClearBra mostly operates these days on word-of-mouth referrals from thousands of satisfied customers. Many return time and time again to invest in protection for their new cars.

The company expanded to serve Southern Utah in 2015. He estimates that the St. George shop wraps at least 100 cars every month.

Nationwide, many other businesses are selling imitation products, but Mahfood said ClearBra is the original and the best. The film is manufactured in the United States by the Eastman Chemical Company.

ClearBra film is guaranteed to stand the test of time and is backed by a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. Mahfood said competing products seldom last more than two years.

“We’re eons ahead of them as far as research and development and the chemistry that makes the film,” he added. “The applicability is better, the clarity’s better; it’s a night-and-day difference.”

Mahfood said that no matter how well-maintained a car may be, fading from the sun is inevitable with time. Unlike material bras, which block virtually all ultraviolet rays, ClearBra film allows enough light to pass through the film for fading to occur naturally. ClearBra blocks 33% of ultraviolet rays to match how the uncovered paint will likely fade on the rest of the vehicle.

ClearBra also offers stealth film, which protects the entire vehicle while replicating the look of a matte paint job for a fraction of the cost.

Besides using ClearBra on every type of vehicle, Mahfood said the company has applied film at the Salt Lake City International Airport, to rides at Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood and inside several Latter-day Saints temples. The options are limitless.

Mahfood attributes the longevity and continued success of ClearBra to high-quality products combined with superior customer service.

“I’ve watched a lot of guys try to do what we do, and they come and go every year or two,” he said. “We’re on our 14th-generation product. We make our film better every chance we get to do it.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News

