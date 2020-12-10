Olive Rose Bringhurst

December 1, 1928 – December 8, 2020

Rose Bringhurst our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away peacefully at age 92 on Dec. 8, 2020, in Saint George, Utah. She was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Hardy and Mary Ruth (Reed) Ellis.

Rose moved around a lot as a child. After she was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, their family subsequently moved to Amarillo, Texas. Then at age 13 they moved to Provo, Utah and then onto Walla Walla, Washington. At 15 years old, their family moved to Sacramento, California and then onto Palo Alto, California. She attended three different High Schools before graduating from Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California. In high school, she was on a bowling team and enjoyed going to plays and dances in San Francisco. Growing up she had many childhood diseases including TB where she spent a long time in the hospital, she remembered writing letters home to her parents.

At age 22 she met Robert Bringhurst (Bob) at a dance in Santa Cruz California while he was on leave from the Army for the weekend. She said, “he asked me to dance and it was love at first sight.” They were married on Sept. 15, 1951, in Fort Ord, California and Sealed in the Saint George Temple on Nov. 1, 1963.

Rose was always a hard worker inside and outside the home. Her first job was as a clerk in a Bakery, Then at Cal Western Life Insurance and Bank of America in California. Later she worked for Center’s Department Store in Saint George and finally at The City of Saint George in the billing department. She retired in 1993 after 22 years of service with the City.

Rose loved her Savior Jesus Christ and His gospel. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 30 years old and faithfully served in a variety of callings. After her husband Bob passed away in 1989, she served two missions for the church in Arkansas and South Carolina.

Her interests included sewing, quilting, cooking and she loved to shop. She had the gift of gab and could talk with anyone. She loved to share stories with her family and friends about the people and places she loved. Her love was boundless, and we all knew that if we ever needed anything, she would be there for us to help us in any way she could. She always had food and treats for all who entered her home. She expressed her love through cards especially birthday cards that she sent to all she knew. You will be dearly missed, Mom!

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Bringhurst, her parents Hardy Ellis, Mary Ruth (Reed) Ellis, siblings Hardy Leon Ellis and Russell Ray Ellis. She is survived by her six children, Donna Ruth Pazooki (Mike), Marla Bernice Gibson (Gary), Stewart Ellis Bringhurst (Kelly), Boyd William Bringhurst, Karyn Ann Jorgensen (John), Bobbi Lynne Hughes (Chad) and all her 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family is deeply thankful to the members of the Knolls Ward for their loving and compassionate service over many years and for the caregivers at the Red Cliffs Health and Rehab.

A viewing for Rose will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. George Blvd. St. George, Utah

Funeral services for immediate family and invited guest will be Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 11 a.m. at 3860 S Bently Road, Saint George, Utah. Others may view the services live online at:knolls.lvsaints.com

Interment will take place at the Toquerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

