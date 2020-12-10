2 Cedar City police officers receive medal of valor awards for stopping armed suspect

Cedar City Police officer Zac Banz and retired Sgt. David Bulloch receive medal of valor awards at City Council meeting, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two Cedar City Police officers each received a medal of valor award for their role in stopping an armed suspect during a domestic violence situation last year.

Officer Zachary Banz and retired Sgt. David Bulloch were recognized together during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Cedar City Council.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser, former president of the Utah Peace Officers Association, read aloud a prepared statement commending the actions of both officers.

Those in attendance at the meeting stood and applauded as Banz and Bulloch came forward to receive their awards.

On Nov. 11, 2019, Banz and Bulloch were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance call involving a suspect who had been threatening family members.

“The woman and her special needs adult son told the officers that the suspect had made threats of violence toward them and law enforcement should they respond,” Schlosser said, reading from the commendation.

Upon arrival at the residence, the officers made announcements from the top of the stairs and just outside the door but did not receive a response.

“The officers knew what they were facing, as the family had told them the suspect had access to weapons and would shoot responding officers,” Schlosser said.

After being given permission by other family members to enter, Banz, with his service weapon at low ready, and Bulloch, who was equipped with an electronic device, went into the living room, Schlosser said.

“They were about 5 feet into the living room when the suspect emerged from the hallway to their left,” Schlosser said. “Officer Banz immediately noticed the suspect had his right arm outstretched holding a pistol with his finger on the trigger. The weapon was pointed right at Officer Banz.”

“Officer Banz reacted quickly and discharged his weapon three times, stopping the threat,” Schlosser added. “Officer Banz’s and Sgt. Bulloch’s courage and actions prevented possible serious injury or death to the mother, son and both officers.”

Although the officers attempted life-saving measures immediately following the shooting, the suspect, later identified as James Aubrey, Sr., 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was later ruled as legally justified by the Iron County Attorney’s office following an investigation by the Iron County Critical Incident Task Force.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.