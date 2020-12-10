Performance Player of the Week: Crimson Cliffs’ Madeline Wallentine | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

ST. GEORGE — Focus is the name of the game for Crimson Cliffs Lady Mustangs volleyball player Madeline Wallentine. A first-team all-region athlete, the high school junior nicknamed “Mads,” or just “Mad,” is making waves in both Region 9 and across the state for her athletic ability and her academics.

As an athlete, Wallentine said she is inspired by professional surfer Bethany Hamilton who lost her left arm in a shark attack in 2003. Wallentine admires the surfer both for her patience with herself in overcoming her challenges as an amputee and for her passion in her sport.

Outside of athletics, Wallentine said she looks up to her mom.

“She’s very loving and caring and compassionate. She always supports me and my siblings as well,” she said.

Wallentine loves playing with her team and representing her school and said that her greatest strength is her focus on the game.

Before each volleyball match, she listens to the same playlist, which includes songs from U2 and The Killers.

Beyond the music, Wallentine said that she always visualizes herself before each game and how she wants to play.

Primarily a defensive player, she was first in the region and third in state on digs.

“I had a certain goal for each game, how many digs I wanted to get and how I was going to do that,” she said.

Wallentine said she loves everything about the sport she plays, particularly the fact that it’s a game of mistakes, which gives her the opportunity to try and perfect her skills.

In addition to athletic performance, Wallentine maintains a 4.0 grade point average and hopes to attend college after graduation to play volleyball and study to become an OB-GYN.

