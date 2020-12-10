Schatz Anderson & Associates aim to support Southern Utahns in need with food drive

Stock image by Biserka Stojanovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The attorneys at Schatz Anderson & Associates have partnered with the Utah Food Bank to organize a food drive benefiting the people in local communities who need it most.

Schatz Anderson & Associates has committed to match the community’s contributions can-for-can, up to 2,000 cans of food.

“We know there are a lot of people struggling with food and jobs and everything else that’s happened,” attorney Jason Schatz said. “This year has obviously been rough for everyone, so we’re just trying to help some people out.”

Donations will be accepted Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Bloomington Walmart, located at 2610 Pioneer Road in St. George. The Utah Food Bank can accept nonperishable food items – healthy foods are preferred – along with cash donations.

According to the Utah Food Bank, there are approximately 20,000 children facing hunger in Southern Utah. Statewide, roughly 511,000 Utahns and 1 in 5 children are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

The Utah Food Bank Southern Distribution Center distributes food throughout Beaver, Iron, Millard, Washington, Garfield, Kane and San Juan counties with the help of 29 partner agencies and organizations. Last year, they collected over 1.3 million pounds of fresh food from 20 local grocery stores through the Grocery Rescue program.

In 2019, the Utah Food Bank provided 4.3 million meals to Southern Utahns facing hunger and 44.1 million meals in total across the state.

“Utah Food Bank Southern Distribution Center is so grateful for the support of Schatz Anderson & Associates as well as the rest of the community coming out to support us during this time of increased need,” said Linda Trujillo, the facility’s director.

Anyone unable to stop by Saturday’s food drive may bring donations to the Southern Distribution Center, located at 4416 S. River Road in St. George, or any Harmons grocery store across the state. Those who prefer to give money are welcome to make a contribution online. The Utah Food Bank can stretch every dollar donated into $8.03 worth of goods and services for people in need.

Schatz Anderson & Associates is a team of criminal and DUI defense attorneys serving clients across Utah since 2003. They established their St. George office seven years ago. Every holiday season, the law firm partners with a charitable organization to support the communities they serve – whether that’s providing turkeys and Thanksgiving dinners for hungry families or donating winter coats and backpacks full of school supplies to low-income students.

Recognizing that this year has presented financial challenges for many people, Schatz said he hopes those in a position to help will find it in their hearts to do so.

“Have a little extra? Give a little extra,” he said. “We’ve been pretty fortunate, so we’re just trying to spread it around.”

