LaVerkin home, business set to air on ABC’s ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’

ST. GEORGE — A LaVerkin home and business is being featured on the season premiere of ABC’s reality television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. MST.

The home of Ali Reynolds, along with the organic nursery Ali’s Organics and all the property in between, is transformed every year into a glowing garden of Christmas light magic. The home has been a staple stop on the HedgeHog Electric Christmas Light Spectacular for several years now, but in 2018, it caught the attention of talent scouts for the ABC show via a Facebook video.

Reynolds said her husband, Kevin, had posted the video which garnered enough views to pique the interest of the talent scouts, but she was certain they were a scam and ignored them.

But the scouts persisted and were able to get through to her husband to set up an interview, she said.

So in January 2019, well after Christmas had been taken down, they did the interview. In October 2019, they started decorating to film for the show.

Reynolds said their neighbors wondered why they were setting up Christmas in October, but since there was so much work to do, they had to start early. To decorate the house, garden, orchard, 1936 Chevy pickup and the organic nursery takes about a full month, she said.

It is a unique light display that transforms a farm and orchard into a magical light display at night. There are sunflowers and corn stalks and a garden of lights with no detail left out.

There is also something even more unique about who creates the light display, but Reynolds said people will have to tune into the show to see her family and how the magic happens.

The show was filmed the first week of November 2019.

“It was almost a two year process,” Reynolds said of the timeline between the first Facebook video and the episode airing.

She said her light display is not the typical, over-the-top light display one might expect to be featured on the show. Though it certainly goes above and beyond, she described it as a peaceful display.

Because it was pre-filmed in 2019, competitors were not required to have their homes decorated this year, and Reynolds said she almost didn’t do it.

“But then I just felt like, of all the years, this is the year to do it. It kind of rings in the the season,” she said.

Reynolds invites everyone to come by this season, walk along the sidewalk and enjoy the display.

“It looks even better in real life than on TV,” she said.

The first episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” which will feature the Reynolds home, will air Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ABC. The episode will feature other families and their homes from across the country, all of whom are vying for a coveted cash prize and trophy.

