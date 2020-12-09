September 9, 1952 — December 6, 2020

Deborah Lee Spilsbury passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Los Angeles, California to Thomas and Lois Elsebush-Proctor. She married Jerry Spilsbury June 30, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deb was the light in any room, and she loved unconditionally. In her years on this earth, there wasn’t a day that went by that her life wasn’t thoroughly involved in sharing love and lifting the burdens of another. Deb served and worked in many different capacities over her lifetime, but her love was always to be able to serve “the one” with her sweetheart by her side. Her greatest accomplishments have been that of motherhood and her greatest treasures are that of her family.

She is survived by her eternal sweetheart, Jerry Spilsbury of Hurricane, Utah; her children Chris and Bret, Michelle, Dave and Kolby, Leslie and Josh and Candice; her grandchildren, Tara, Cody, Trevor, Nikole, Elizabeth, Samantha, Allisandra, David, Emily, Kameron, Blake, Ashton, Dustin and Ariana; her sisters, Sue of Salem, Oregon and Jay of Houston, Texas and her brother Steven Proctor of Sandy, Utah. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Tom and Lois Proctor and her dear twin sister Bonnie.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Viewings will be available on Friday, Dec. 11 from 5– 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8:30 -9:30 a.m. Services may be viewed online and will be available up to 90 days after the service, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 42447 and password DLS2020. Interment will at Toquerville Cemetery, 119 N. Toquer Blvd, Toquerville, Utah 84774.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that each of you participate in #lighttheworld. Deb’s giving heart is the very essence of this season. She and we would love nothing more than to have you experience being the Savior’s hands at this tender time.

Our family would like to acknowledge the many loving hands that have been involved in her care. To them our hearts are grateful.

