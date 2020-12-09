TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Dec. 11-13

Art

Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Europe to Israel and Back Again | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Right Here Right Now/Work in Progress | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.

Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Friday and Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:15 p.m. | The Nutcracker Ballet | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George.

Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Les Mis-tletoes | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7 p.m. | Winter Wonderettes: The Musical | Admission: $4-$30 | Location: Cedar High School Auditorium, 703 W. 600 South, Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

