TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Dec. 11-13
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Europe to Israel and Back Again | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Right Here Right Now/Work in Progress | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Lunch with the Doc | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Surgical Center, 676 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Utah Concealed Firearms Permit Class | Admission: $65 | Location: C-A-L Ranch Stores, 750 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Yoga for Anxious Times | Admission: $40 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Moon Dreamcatcher Workshop | Admission: $33 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Cookie Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 5:45-8 p.m. | Chanukah Light Live | Admission: Free | Location: Chabad of Southern Utah website (virtual event).
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | New Moon Ceremony: Seeds of Passion | Admission: $66 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Open Grove Yule Event | Admission: Free | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:15 p.m. | The Nutcracker Ballet | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Les Mis-tletoes | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7 p.m. | Winter Wonderettes: The Musical | Admission: $4-$30 | Location: Cedar High School Auditorium, 703 W. 600 South, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Kids Night Out | Admission: $20 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. | Light the Holidays | Admission: $16-$28 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | North Pole Express at Thunder Junction | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Station 13 Decorating and Tree Lighting Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue, 1261 Dammeron Valley Ranch Road East, Dammeron Valley.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | The Last Chance Holiday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. | Stop the Steal Train & Food Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Christmas Makers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Clucking It Up, 230 N. 100 West, Orderville.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah St. George, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Drew & Lacey | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Rat Pack is Back! Christmas Concert | Admission: $19-$37 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m. | Stone Company with Lisa Mac, Rebecca Gent and Josh Larsen | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jake Shepard | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Jackson Republic | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Encircle Cares – Home for the Holidays | Admission: Free | Location: Encircle St. George, 190 S. 100 East, St. George.
- Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. | Bubbly Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: Xetava Gardens Cafe, 815 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 2-6 p.m. | Allies Adventure Club Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Allies, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
