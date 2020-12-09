‘I consider it an art’: Restore your vitality with nonsurgical skin care at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser

Stock image by puhhha/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Over time, skin loses its youthful vitality as it begins to break down faster than it can naturally rejuvenate; however, the skin care specialists at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser provide state-of-the-art treatments to fight the effects of aging and other imperfections without surgery.

Desert Sands is the only medical spa in the St. George area offering combination laser therapy along with sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist for the ultimate comfort service.

Owner Shannon Evans said she takes pride in being able to provide cutting-edge skin care services in a welcoming environment where patient comfort and confidence is top priority.

Restoring youthful skin

The PicoWay system eliminates minor imperfections virtually anywhere on the body through cutting-edge technology that delivers laser pulses measured in “picoseconds” – trillionths of a second – to break down pigment into minute particles. These short pulses optimize the treatment of pigmentation while ensuring that the least amount of heat is transferred into the skin.

PicoWay is used to target unwanted pigment on all skin types.

“If you have freckles, birthmarks, age spots, melasma or other skin irregularities that are adding years to your appearance and taking away from the aesthetics of your skin, you may be a good candidate,” Evans said.

Additionally, the PicoWay system encourages the production of collagen, the skin’s rejuvenating mechanism. As collagen is created, it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Removing tattoos

PicoWay is also the laser of choice for tattoo removal or reduction. Desert Sands recommends three treatments or more to maximize results, clearing the canvas to ink a new masterpiece if desired.

The laser penetrates deep below the surface of the skin to break down the pigments in tattoo ink while leaving the outer layer of skin intact. Evans said PicoWay is FDA approved for a wide range of tattoos and provides better results in fewer treatments across many different skin types.

“The laser even gets rid of red, yellow and orange tattoo ink, which historically are the most difficult pigments to remove,” she added.

Ultra-short pulses create the powerful photoacoustic impact needed to effectively fracture pigment without overheating and damaging the surrounding skin. Evans said the PicoWay system emits less heat energy than traditional lasers, providing a more comfortable treatment.

Rolling back the years with a nonsurgical facelift

Desert Sands is the only medical spa in Southern Utah offering the Profound Lift, a revolutionary new laser treatment designed to provide one-third of the results of a surgical facelift with significantly less downtime. Evans said Profound lifts sagging jowls and loose skin under the neck while contouring the jawline to eliminate “double chin.”

Profound uses microneedling technology to transmit radio frequency energy at precisely the right depth and temperature to stimulate collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production. The Profound Lift is a single treatment typically taking between 45-90 minutes.

“For most patients, one treatment is all that’s needed and will last several years,” Evans said, adding that Profound is the only FDA-approved device on the market with a 100% response rate for facial wrinkles. When used on the body, Profound can smooth cellulite with a 94% response rate.

Treating vascular conditions

Vascular conditions are the root cause of many common skin imperfections. Desert Sands treats a broad spectrum of dermatologic and cosmetic vascular conditions, including superficial redness, rosacea, broken capillaries, spider veins, acne scarring, surgical scars and stretch marks. Evans said most of these imperfections can be dramatically improved with noninvasive laser treatments performed in as little as a few minutes.

“Some of these conditions can be hereditary, and some are related to the environment, diet, alcohol consumption or a host of other issues,” she said. “The great news is that we have the experienced team and laser technology to take care of any and all of these concerns.”

The Pulsed Dye Laser by Candela is the “gold standard” of vascular devices, Evans said. It uses a specific wavelength of light attracted to the redness in the skin.

The YAG vascular laser, part of the GentleMax Pro system, utilizes a deeper penetrating wavelength of light that focuses on purple and blue-toned targets. This device helps reduce the appearance of spider veins on the body, venous lakes on the lip and stubborn veins on the nose.

Evans and her team of skin care specialists employ state-of-the-art laser technology with an individualized approach, helping patients learn to love the skin they’re in.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns, because no one is the same,” she said. “I consider it an art.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

