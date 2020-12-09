3-car collision slows morning traffic on Santa Clara Drive

SANTA CLARA — A three-car collision at the intersection of Lava Flow Drive and Santa Clara Drive slowed Wednesday morning traffic.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sgt. Reed Briggs with the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department told St. George News that the driver of a black Toyota compact car heading west on Santa Clara Drive ran the red light, colliding with another vehicle that was proceeding south on Lava Flow Drive through the intersection. The impact spun the black Toyota into a third vehicle that was stopped at the red light facing west.

Traffic through the intersection was slowed for about half an hour while law enforcement worked to clear the scene.

The black Toyota was towed from the scene. The other damaged vehicles, a white Mazda SUV and gray Toyota minivan, were able to be driven away. No injuries were reported.

Briggs said that officers are continuing to investigate the incident before issuing any citations.

