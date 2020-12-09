August 14, 1994 — December 7, 2020

Angelina Luafata Ieremia, 26, passed away on the morning of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1994, in Daly City, California to loving parents, Ilaise (Tapueluelu) and Quando Ieremia.

Angelina Ieremia was raised in the Bay Area, California (Hayward) and in Southern Utah (Hurricane). Angelina graduated in 2012 from Hurricane High School. She then attended Dixie State University studying and interning as a Music Productor. While attending Dixie, Angelina was a proud member of the Women’s Rugby Team, the Pacific Islander Student Association, and employed as an IT (Information Technology) lab assistant.

She was a faithful God-fearing missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She labored in and fell in love with the people of The Cebu-East Philippines Mission. Angelina lived her entire life loving and serving her family, friends, colleagues, and all those she had crossed paths with. Everywhere she went, she was a ray of sunlight lighting up a room. She was loved by so many because of her selflessness and acts of kindness.

Angelina loved listening and singing to her playlist as she danced her way throughout life. Angelina loved her parents and siblings so much she’d do anything for them, especially her siblings. She cared for them, made sure they never felt alone, and always made it known they were loved by her. She had a special relationship with each of her siblings and made sure that they knew Jesus is the Christ and that God lives. Although Angelina was battling her own mental health issues, she was a fighter day in and day out, every day. She leaves us with her testimony…

“I see my Heavenly Father. I know he’s real. I believe in Jesus Christ. Amen. Satan is Real BUT I’M NOT AFRAID ! Fear not the Lord thy God is with you ❤️ ” – Angelina Ieremia

Angelina is preceded in death by her Sweet Grandpa, Iteni Poteki Tapueluelu. She is survived by her parents, Ilaise and Quando Ieremia residing in Hurricane, Utah; older sister Doreen, younger sister Ilaise Kristina, brothers; Jeremiah Reggie residing in San Fransisco, California, Quando Jr., and Isaac Meastusi Ieremia residing in Southern Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Sky Mountain Chapel, Hurricane 11th Ward), 452 N. 2600 West Hurricane, Utah 84737. There will be viewings on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at the same place. Interment will follow at Hurricane City Cemetery, 225 E. 600 North, Hurricane, Utah 84737

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.