October 22, 1939 — December 4, 2020

Robert Lee Horsley, age 81, of St. George, Utah passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his family on Dec. 4, 2020.

He was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Ogden, Utah to Everett and Rachael (Black) Horsley. He had three brothers, Donald, Myron, and Grant, and two sisters Marilyn Korth and Lenore Bingham. He graduated from Ogden High School and later attended Weber State College. He married Gaye Deamer in 1960 and had three children, Heidi (Gunderson), Michael, and Mark. They later divorce and he married the love of his life, Christine Turner (Olsen) in Sept. 15, 1983, in Federal Way, Washington, gaining a stepson Michael Pelletier. They have been married for 37 years.

He was employed by Swift & Company for several years before establishing a very successful career with the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years. He had multiple positions including Technician, SFO Manager, Assistant Sector Manager, Sector Manager and Branch Manager of the 460 engineering division in Seattle Washington. While Sector Manager in Salt Lake, Utah, the sector won several regional Sector of The Year awards and also won National Sector of The Year.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting deer, elk, and pheasant. He trained several hunting dogs and love to collect guns and knives. He loved to travel, loved watching movies, especially Gladiator. He went to the gym every day except Sunday, working out faithfully for 60 years.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon retirement, he and Christine served a full-time mission as well as a part-time mission in the northwest. They did extensive repair work, construction, and other services. He was the membership clerk in three wards, serving both the church and the communities they lived in. He started tutoring higher math, helping hundreds of students to excel in both high school and college. He dedicated the last 35 years of his life to service.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings. There will be a viewing Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, after which there will be a graveside service for family at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.