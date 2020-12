2020

John C Burgess, 92, loving husband and father, veteran and Knight of Columbus was born in Ohio County, Kentucky.

He is survived by his loving wife Elfriede and children. Funeral mass and rosary will be held Thursday Dec. 10, 3 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church. For condolences call 435 656-4859.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.