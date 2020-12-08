Police: Driver doesn’t see other car, causes 2-vehicle crash during right turn

CEDAR CITY — A two-vehicle collision on Main Street in Cedar City Tuesday was the result of one of the drivers not seeing the other car as she was making a right turn, police said.

The crash, which reportedly happened at approximately noon near 550 N. Main, right in front of Brad’s Food Hut restaurant, involved a white Acura SUV and a red Nissan Altima sedan, each driven by an adult female.

Cedar City Police officer Stenson Bergstrom said the Acura driver was exiting the Brad’s parking lot, attempting to turn right and head northbound on Main. Meanwhile, the northbound Nissan was traveling in the far right lane.

“She didn’t see the red car as she was pulling out, and that’s where the collision happened,” Bergstrom said.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported. The drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

Traffic on Main Street was impacted for nearly an hour while the wreckage was removed, with only the far-right lanes remaining open in either direction.

Possible citations were pending, police said at the scene.

Cedar City Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.