Cedar High School placed on lockdown again; police deem 2nd threat another hoax

Cedar High School, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — For the second time in as many days, Cedar High School was placed under a Level 2 lockdown due to a phoned-in threat.

The latest incident, which investigators also deemed to be an unfounded hoax, occurred just after noon Tuesday, Cedar City Police said in a written statement.

“At approximately 12:23 p.m., Cedar Communications received a 911 call regarding a male dressed in all black, wearing a black mask and with a gun at Cedar High School,” the statement said, adding that law enforcement agencies and school administration were immediately notified.

As officers were responding, the school was placed on a Level 2 lockdown, just as it had been the day before, when students and staff had sheltered in place while a bomb threat was being investigated.

Tuesday’s incident response involved fewer officers and was resolved more quickly than that of the preceding day.

“After the school was searched, and video was reviewed, this was determined to be a hoax call from the same phone number that called and reported the bomb threat yesterday,” the police statement said. “After the threat was determined to be a hoax with no valid threat, Cedar High School was no longer in lockdown and resumed classes.”

Investigators are working on leads to determine who made the calls.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing and that more information would be released as it becomes available.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.