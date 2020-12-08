Barbara Snow

March 21, 1946 — November 27, 2020

Barbara Jean Allgood Snow of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully, at home in her bed, surrounded by her loving son, Marshall Kory Snow and daughter (in-law) Aurora Rose Snow. She returned home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the young age of 74 years old, after a long struggle with many different health conditions.

She faced her health conditions along with many other struggles with grace, courage, dignity, strength and faith, especially this past year. She believed that it was best to have faith and to turn her struggles over to her Heavenly Father, this helped her to have the strength to move forward and fight until it was apparent that there was nothing more the doctors could do to help her continue to fight her failing health conditions. It was decided, as a family, that it would be best to bring her home and spend her final days on home hospice, surrounded by her special memorabilia, her family and many friends that came by to see her and called her in her final days.

Barbara was born in Moab, Utah on March 21, 1946, to her father, Marvin Lester Allgood and mother, Hollis Marie Day Allgood. She was the sixth of nine children and was the youngest of her three sisters. Barbara’s early memories included spending the summers with her sisters at her grandmothers’ in Moab, Utah.

She graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah in 1964. This is where she met her high school sweetheart, Ray Harrison Snow, Jr. She married her high school sweetheart, Ray on March 8, 1963, in Farmington, Utah. Their son, Marshall Kory Snow was born on Oct. 29, 1963, in Bountiful, Utah. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for most of their married lives.

Barbara worked as a Programmer at E Systems for several years before they moved to Whitefish, Montana in 1990. They moved to St. George, Utah in 2003 to be near family. They lived a peaceful and happy life until her husband Ray passed away unexpectedly in November of 2003. Her son, Marshall Kory Snow moved from Whitefish, Montana to St. George, Utah to be with her after her husband Ray passed away and to help take care of her. They lived a peaceful and happy life until health problems finally took her home to her loving, husband Ray. Barbara and Ray were sealed to each other in the St. George, Utah Temple on March 8, 2005.

Barbara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints & served in many positions within the church. Barbara was very kind, compassionate, caring, gentle, generous, loving, humorous, kindhearted, supportive, and devoted to her faith, family and friends. Her greatest pride was her son and daughter-in-law; brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as all her many nieces, nephews and their children. Her genuine love and warmth will be missed by all who had the privilege and blessing to have known and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Harrison Snow Jr. (2003); parents, Marvin Lester Allgood (2005); Hollis Marie Day Allgood (2009); two brothers, Larry Grant Allgood (1941); Jerry Neldon Allgood (1944); older sister, Donna Marie (Allgood) Williamson (2020)

She is survived by her son, Marshall Kory Snow and daughter-in-law, Aurora Rose Snow of St. George, Utah; granddaughters: Melissa Marie Snow (William) Sherman of Price, Utah; Natasha Dawn Snow of Castle Dale, Utah; great-grandchildren: Darren O’Neil and Dakota O’Neil of Price, Utah; and Kloey Snow of Castle Dale, Utah; brothers and sister, Marvin Dee (JC) Allgood of Gambrills, MD; Betty Joan Kingsbury Oliver of Bountiful, Utah; Harold Bruce (Karen) Allgood of Bountiful, Utah; Thomas Wayne (Dixie) Allgood of Layton, Utah; Robert Delwayne (Doris) Allgood of Riverdale, Utah; and many nieces & nephews.

A Celebration Service of Barbara’s life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 12:45 p.m. Interment will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Grand Valley Cemetery, Oak St. and Sand Flats Road, Moab, Utah. Masks are required for those attending services.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. The webcast will remain active online for 90 days. You will also be given the opportunity to purchase a copy of the Webcast service’s thru Metcalf Mortuary after the live webcast. There will also be an audio recording available of the service’s Please let Kory & Aurora Snow know if you would like a copy of this.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.