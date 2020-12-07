December 17, 1931 — December 1, 2020

William Jerry Empey passed away Dec. 1, 2020. He was born on Dec. 17, 1931, to William Albert and Emma Harradence Empey. He married Priscilla Peterson on June 28, 1961, in the St. George, Utah Temple. Together they raised four children.

Jerry served in the military during the Korean War. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southern California. He was an active member of the church and served in many callings over the years.

He graduated from Dixie High School and Dixie College. He completed his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and pursued a master’s degree from Utah State University. He taught school for one year in Murray, Utah, and then spent the next 33 years teaching in the Washington County School District, where he taught third and fourth grades. During the summers he worked for the Bureau of Land Management and continued there for many years after retiring from teaching.

Jerry loved his family and spending time with them. He was always up for any adventure. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a sports enthusiast and watched anything from elementary soccer games to sporting events at the collegiate level and anything in between. Whenever possible he attended the activities of his children and grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing, horseshoes and riding his four-wheeler. He was an avid gardener and gave freely of his harvest to neighbors, friends and family. He spent winters cracking pecans and sharing them with his children and grandchildren.

One of the things Jerry will be remembered for is the many hours he spent serving others. He was always willing to spend time with a friend, help with a yard project, or anything else that was needed.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elma Empey. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla, and his children: Kyle (Lisa) Empey, Michael (Michele) Empey, Julie (Don) Danielson, and Jan (Brad) Cox. He has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, at noon at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Masks are required for those attending services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kony Coins for Kids in remembrance of Jerry Empey.

Https://Venmo.com/CoinsForKids

