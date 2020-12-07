June 27, 1942 — September 25, 2020

Rod Smith, former newspaper executive, devout Christian, dedicated volunteer, and friend, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020, of a massive stroke, just days after returning from a month’s long RV road trip with his beloved wife, Adele.

Rod was born June 27, 1942, in Aurora, Illinois, moving with his family to Maywood, California when he was two, and remaining in California until his move to Hurricane, Utah following retirement.

He began his career in the newspaper business in his pre-teen years, delivering papers door to door on his bicycle and retiring from the Pasadena Star after a total of 65 years in the business.

Rod will be remembered as a hard-working newspaperman, devoted husband, father, and volunteer. He served for a number of years on the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game committees. He shared stories of working the famous football games and not having time to catch a glimpse of the action.

Following retirement, he and his wife, Judy, moved to Hurricane, Utah to take advantage of the open spaces, recreational opportunities, and calm winters. Judy passed away on Christmas Day in 2015 following a year’s long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Rod was instrumental in organizing Memory Matters, a Southern Utah organization dedicated to supporting Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers.

Rod’s handiwork is evident at Hurricane First Southern Baptist Church, where he spent hundreds of hours helping to construct the building. He served as the Huntsman World Senior Games Field Director for a number of years, on the Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and many other St. George and Hurricane Valley committees and organizations. He was the recipient of the prestigious Hurricane Valley Community Service Award in 2016.

Rod reconnected with a widowed high school classmate, Joan Adele Wagner, and they were married on Dec. 30, 2017. They traveled extensively and volunteered for many organizations and religious groups in both Hurricane, Utah and La Mesa, California.

Rod leaves behind his wife Adele, a son, three sisters, his furry companion Bear, and many cherished friends and neighbors. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.