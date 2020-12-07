Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

St. George resident Angela Pack Plagmann performs alongside with Bruce Willis in "Breach." The film will release on Dec. 18. | Photo courtesy of Angela Pack Plagmann, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6.

ST. GEORGE — The woman who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local real estate company will spend two years in federal prison, while the losses incurred by the theft was so significant the business was unable to recover and closed it’s doors — for good.

ST. GEORGE — A short pursuit on northbound Interstate 15 ended quickly Tuesday night after spike strips deployed just north of the Hurricane Exit hit their mark, shredding the fleeing suspect’s tires and disabling the vehicle that was reported as stolen less than an hour before, police said.

ST. GEORGE — Look out Hollywood, two St. George residents are coming to the big screen. Roger Dorman and Angela Pack Plagmann will debut in two A-list movies this month alongside stars like Tommy Lee Jones and Bruce Willis.

ST. GEORGE — In the past four years, St. George resident Lance Robinson has had 12 surgeries, retired from his job as a delivery driver and lost 80% of his eyesight. But legal blindness didn’t stop him from getting into holiday gear and adorning his home with the biggest and brightest light display on the block.

HURRICANE — Self-Help Homes of Southern Utah is now building homes in Hurricane and is looking for more families for its affordable sweat-equity program for home ownership.

Nine families are getting ready to close on their loans and start building within a few weeks, Self-Help spokeswoman Julie Lindquist said in a press release.

