Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

December 7, 2020
St. George resident Angela Pack Plagmann performs alongside with Bruce Willis in "Breach."  The film will release on Dec. 18. | Photo courtesy of Angela Pack Plagmann, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6.

Bookkeeper gets 2 years in federal prison after stealing $300K, putting local company out of business

Composite image with background photo of U.S. District Court in St. George, Utah, August 2019. Inset photo of Enid Filoi Brown, booking photo taken in Washington County Feb. 8, 2019 | Booking photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The woman who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local real estate company will spend two years in federal prison, while the losses incurred by the theft was so significant the business was unable to recover and closed it’s doors — for good.

Pursuit at triple-digit speeds ends when spike strips shred tires on I-15 

Photo by MattGush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A short pursuit on northbound Interstate 15 ended quickly Tuesday night after spike strips deployed just north of the Hurricane Exit hit their mark, shredding the fleeing suspect’s tires and disabling the vehicle that was reported as stolen less than an hour before, police said.

Families create premiere atmosphere for St. George residents making Hollywood debut

St. George residents Roger Dorman and Angela Plagmann pose on the “red carpet” at Dorman’s St. George, Utah, home for a premiere of “Wander” on Dec. 4, 2020. | Photo courtesy of Roger Dorman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Look out Hollywood, two St. George residents are coming to the big screen. Roger Dorman and Angela Pack Plagmann will debut in two A-list movies this month alongside stars like Tommy Lee Jones and Bruce Willis. 

He has no vision in his left eye, but his St. George Christmas lights are the brightest on the block

St. George resident Lance Robinson, who is legally blind, decorated his home for the holidays. Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — In the past four years, St. George resident Lance Robinson has had 12 surgeries, retired from his job as a delivery driver and lost 80% of his eyesight. But legal blindness didn’t stop him from getting into holiday gear and adorning his home with the biggest and brightest light display on the block.

Self-Help Homes to build in Hurricane; families needed for home ownership program

Families and volunteers work to complete homes through the Self-Help Homes sweat equity program, Toquerville, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Self-Help Homes, St. George News

HURRICANE — Self-Help Homes of Southern Utah is now building homes in Hurricane and is looking for more families for its affordable sweat-equity program for home ownership.

Nine families are getting ready to close on their loans and start building within a few weeks, Self-Help spokeswoman Julie Lindquist said in a press release.

