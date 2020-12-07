May 21, 1947 — December 3, 2020

Perry John Chadburn passed away on Dec. 3, 2020. He was born on May 21, 1947, in St. George, Utah, to Metta and Marvin Chadburn. Perry grew up in Veyo, Utah where he attended schools in St. George. During his younger years, if he wasn’t causing mischief with his friend Neto, he helped his parents run and operate the Veyo Merc.

Perry graduated from Dixie High School in 1965. He then served a full-time mission in the Eastern States for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning home from his mission, he attended Dixie College, where he met the love of his life, Lucille Robison “Robie.” They were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 23, 1969. Perry continued his education and graduated with an Associate degree from Dixie College and then received his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Family Relations from Brigham Young University.

After graduating, Perry and Lucille moved to Las Vegas where they raised two good-looking boys, Jeremy and Coty. While living in Las Vegas, Perry worked for Keebler Delivery, the Las Vegas Sun Newspaper, and Deseret Industries. In 2000, they moved to Veyo and he transferred to the St. George location where he enjoyed working until he retired in 2013. Perry loved the people he worked with at Deseret Industries and was a great mentor.

Perry loved spending time with his boys and participating in their activities. He coached many years of football and baseball. He also had a love for the scouting program and helped many scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. Perry had a positive impact on all the youth he interacted with.

Family was a high priority to Perry. He loved being with and watching his grandchildren in their activities. He also enjoyed being in the outdoors camping, fishing, hunting, and going on adventures with the Durfee’s and McAllister’s (the cousins) on the Rhinos. Over the years, he had the pleasure of meeting many great friends and cherished those moments he spent with them.

Perry is survived by his wife, Lucille; his sons, Jeremy (Rebecca) of St. George and Coty (Elisa) of St. George; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lil Barron. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother.

We want to thank Dixie Dialysis for the extraordinary care they gave Perry through his dialysis years. We are also grateful for the multiple first responders who provided outstanding care.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Veyo Cemetery. Masks are required for those attending services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.