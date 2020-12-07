Police: blown tire leads to rollover near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver escaped injury when his pickup truck suddenly blew a tire, causing the vehicle to roll west of Cedar City Monday morning.

The incident, which involved a maroon Chevrolet Silverado driven by an adult male, was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on a stretch of 5700 West about a half-mile south of 1400 South.

Iron County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Twitchell said the driver was heading south on 5700 West when the rear tire on the driver’s side ruptured. After briefly going onto the right shoulder, the vehicle overcorrected and went off the road to the left, rolling once and landing on its wheels.

The driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, Twitchell said. The driver, who works as a house painter, remained at the scene, where he and two of his coworker friends were seen picking up salvageable painting supplies and other debris that flew out of the truck during the crash.

The vehicle sustained significant damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

The driver told Cedar City News at the scene he was glad it happened on a road where there were no other vehicles around.

No citations were issued, the sheriff’s office said.

Twitchell said in blown-tire situations, it can be difficult for drivers to avoid reflexively slamming on the brakes or turning the wheel sharply.

“The best thing to do is just take your foot off the gas and slowly come to a stop,” he said.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

