UPDATED: Bomb threat triggers lockdown, massive police response at Cedar High School

CEDAR CITY — A bomb threat triggered a massive police response at Cedar High School Monday afternoon.

Update Dec. 7, 6:45 p.m. The bomb squad has finished assessing the threat and did not find a bomb or any explosive device. Cedar High School is no longer in lockdown and there is no valid threat, according to Cedar City Police.

According to Cedar City Police, emergency dispatchers received a call at approximately 2:08 p.m. alerting them of a potential bomb threat at the school.

Shortly thereafter, students were notified via an intercom announcement that a Level 2 lockdown was in effect and that students and staff were to remain in place in their classrooms and were not to leave even when the final bell rang to end the school day at 2:45 p.m.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they started evacuating the school,” according to a news release issued by the Cedar City Police Department and Iron County School District. “All the students, faculty and staff were safely evacuated.”

After the building had been evacuated, a “suspicious” bag was reportedly located during a preliminary search of the building.

A bomb-sniffing K-9 and the Washington County Bomb Squad were called in to assist.

At the time the press release was issued just before 5:30 p.m., the bomb squad officers were still conducting safety protocols and assessing the threat.

“At this time there are no threats to the public,” the release stated. “This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.”

Parents were initially notified of the lockdown situation via a text message sent through the school’s automated alert system shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Cedar High School: Parents Cedar High is currently on a level 2 lockdown. STUDENTS ARE SAFE in their classrooms. Please do not come to the school until you are notified that we are off lockdown. Communication will continue.

The lockdown itself lasted approximately 20-30 minutes once officers arrived and began to clear the building. As they did so, students were permitted to leave the building and either walk or drive themselves home or await a ride, either via parents or school buses. Just before 3 p.m., the following text message was sent out:

Cedar High School building is now being cleared. Students are meeting on the football field and then released. Students may not remain on campus.

The incident prompted a strong law enforcement response. More than 30 police and emergency vehicles were seen on campus, including approximately two dozen parked on the north side of the school.

Responding agencies included Cedar City Police Department, Cedar City Fire Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Bomb Squad, Parowan City Police, Southern Utah University Police, Enoch City Police, Gold Cross Ambulance and Intermountain Healthcare.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

