Body found near crashed pickup off of Warner Valley Road identified

Area off Warner Valley Road where a pickup was found perched on the side of a hill unoccupied, Washington County, Utah, Dec. 4, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man who was found near a pickup truck that went off a mountain in Warner Valley has been identified by his family.

The man driving the pickup truck, which reportedly crashed in a remote area of Warner Valley east of the Southern Parkway off Warner Valley Road on Thursday, was identified as 36-year-old Scott Grant Riddle, the man’s wife, Lindsay Riddle, confirmed with St. George News Sunday evening.

Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called in to assist in locating the driver of the white pickup truck that was perched on the side of a hill more than 200 feet below the edge of a cliff. The following morning, the man’s remains were found more than 200 yards from where the pickup came to rest.

The incident is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and detectives are awaiting autopsy results from the state medical examiner’s office, “which can take some time,” Sgt. Nate Abbott said Monday.

Abbott also said the findings from the autopsy can reveal the cause and manner of death, which will help investigators determine the series of events that led to the incident the left the pickup on the side of the mountain more than 100 feet below the cliff’s edge.

Riddle leaves behind his wife and son. A family member, Katherine Dunn Szewczyk, has put together a GoFundMe account to raise money for the family to cover funeral costs and other related expenses. She set the account up on behalf of the family, “who would never ask for help, even in a crisis,” she wrote.

Szewczyk also noted that Jason Riddle suffered from Chronic Trauma Encephalopathy, a condition typically caused by repeated blows or trauma to head, similar to post-concussion syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic.

