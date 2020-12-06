St. George tech company to donate 40,000 holiday meals to Utah Food Bank

Stock image | Photo by Monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

ST. GEORGE — A St. George tech company has announced a substantial donation that will go toward feeding needy families this holiday season.

TCN Inc., which provides cloud-based call center technology, is making the donation to the Utah Food Bank on behalf of its clients.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the way we all do business and has been the cause of heartache and suffering worldwide,” the company said in a press release. “In response, TCN has felt the need to help this holiday season by donating funds to Utah Food Bank that would have otherwise been used to provide gifts to their clients.”

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank works to fight hunger statewide. Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed 44.1 million meals via a statewide network of 203 partner agencies located throughout the region. In addition to being one of only a handful of food banks that distributes food free of charge to partner agencies, the organization also offers several direct service programs to help the most vulnerable populations — children and seniors.

“We are thrilled to work with an organization like Utah Food Bank as well as many others,” Terrel Bird, TCN CEO and cofounder, said in the press release. “They are a fearless and dedicated organization committed to ending hunger.”

Utah Food Bank’s national relationships with dozens of organizations allows it to distribute food across the region. These partner agencies are the direct link to getting much-needed food into the hands of people facing hunger. The food bank’s resources include two large warehouses, a transportation fleet and affiliations with other national programs and organizations.

As part of its overall mission, TCN says it is constantly looking for opportunities to help in the community and is involved in many meaningful charitable activities.

