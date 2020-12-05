Girls basketball recap: Pine View, Crimson Cliffs win; Cedar falls to Enterprise

ST. GEORGE — Of the seven Region 9 girls basketball teams that saw preseason action on Friday, just two were victorious. The Pine View Panthers edged Sky View in a tournament at Uintah High, while Crimson Cliffs won at Providence Hall. Meanwhile, Cedar lost at home to Enterprise, while Dixie, Hurricane, Snow Canyon and Canyon View tasted defeat on neutral courts at various invitational tournaments. Here’s how Region 9 teams fared Friday:

Enterprise 40, Cedar 29

The Enterprise Wolves opened their girls basketball season with a bang, defeating the Cedar Reds 40-29 on Cedar’s home floor Friday night.

The 2A Wolves jumped out to an early 12-2 lead and stayed ahead the rest of the game. Cedar, the two-time defending state 4A champions, trailed by eight points at halftime, 22-14, but could only manage a single field goal during the third period: a 3-pointer by Abby Davis at the midway point of the quarter as Enterprise extended its lead to 12 points heading into the fourth.

Cedar managed to briefly get within seven late in the game, but the Wolves pulled away yet again. Noah Moyle led Enterprise’s balanced scoring attack with 12 points, while Lomani Taylor added 10 points off the bench.

In game fraught with turnovers and other miscues, Enterprise stayed ahead by scoring key baskets at opportune times throughout the contest.

“We made a lot of mistakes early on,” Enterprise coach Lance Jones admitted. “I mean, we’ve only had four or five real practices. We knew that Cedar was going to be a challenge. We just told (our players), ‘It’s going to be who’s going to ride out the storm the longest. Yes, we’re going to make mistakes, but don’t quit.'”

“Give Enterprise a lot of credit,” Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen said, citing the Wolves’ poise and preparedness. “They’ve got four starters and bunch of other players back, so they’re going to be ahead of those teams, you know, who are starting over again.”

Davis and Braylee Peterson each scored 11 for Cedar, accounting for 22 of the Reds’ 29 total points. The only other Cedar players to score were Grace Morales with 5 points and Haylee Campbell with 2.

Cedar’s only returning starter from last year, senior point guard Logann Laws, was not at the game, as she is still recovering from recent surgery and will likely not be available to play for at least another month, Nielsen said. “The prognosis for when she will return, we hope, is sometime after the holidays, when we get to region in January, or maybe February.”

Next up for Cedar is a tough three-game stretch on the road next week, as the Reds are scheduled to face Copper Hills, Ridgeline and Fremont on successive days starting Thursday. Meanwhile, Enterprise is also is scheduled to play three games next week, with a home contest against Snow Canyon on Tuesday and another home game vs. Crimson Cliffs on Wednesday, followed by a game at Water Canyon on Thursday.

Salem Hills 51, Hurricane 32

At Desert Hills, Hurricane fell victim to eight 3-pointers by Salem Hills, including six by Macklyn Mortenson, to let Salem Hills run away with the win at the Desert Hills Holiday Classic.

“We were just not ready for Salem Hills,” Hurricane head coach Pepper Reddish said. “We had too many turnovers and not enough steals. We would settle down on our offense and then throw the ball away with a bad pass. We will continue to grow and learn from this experience.”

Reddish said that the team hadn’t had enough practice to play a box-and-one defense that was needed to stop Mortenson, who accounted for 20 of Salem Hill’s points.

Senior Britin Behrmann led the way for the Tigers, scoring a team-leading 12 points and nine rebounds.

After falling to 0-2, the Tigers will have some time to practice before their next game on Dec. 11. They travel to Vernal to play Uintah.

— written by Rich Allen

Crimson Cliffs 63, Providence Hall 27

At Providence Hall, the Mustangs dominated both sides of the ball, jumping to a 30-9 lead at the halfway mark and plunging the dagger with a 21-point third quarter. Sophomore Taryn Searle recorded a team-high 17 points including three 3-pointers.

“She was a menace on defense and then made some great shots and passes that got her teammates good looks,” Crimson Cliffs coach Kacee McArthur said of Searle.

— written by Rich Allen

Richfield 61, Snow Canyon 36

At Desert Hills, the game slipped out of the reach of Snow Canyon in the second half in the Desert Hills Holiday Classic. The Warriors hung around in the first quarter, but entered halftime trailing 34-23 and could not recover. Tyler Mooring led Snow Canyon in scoring with nine points, including one of the team’s three 3-pointers on the night.

— written by Rich Allen

Pine View 47, Sky View 44

At an invitational tournament at Uintah High, the Pine View Panthers built a double-digit lead in the first half, then held on to defeat Sky View, 47-44. Center Averi Papa led the Panthers with 15 points, while guard Alex Olson added 12.

Fremont 79, Dixie 30

At Westlake High, Fremont, who finished No. 2 in the state rankings at the end of last season, built a 50-16 lead by halftime and rolled to a decisive win over the Dixie Flyers, who were led by Addy Shaffer’s 13 points.

Millard 38, Canyon View 30 | Parowan 45, Canyon View 30

At the Delta Invitational tournament, the Canyon View Falcons went 0-2 on Friday, losing to both the Millard Eagles and the Parowan Rams by similar scores. The Falcons are staying in Delta for one more game on Saturday, against Draper APA at 2 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.