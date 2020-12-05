Photo Pop brings an immersive new photography experience to St. George

Inside a Photo Pop station, St. George, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Photo Pop, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — An immersive new world of imagination has come to St. George. Are you ready for an entirely different type of photo experience?

Photo Pop is a simple, fun place built for the 21st century. Inside Photo Pop, there are 29 different selfie-ready stations where picture-takers are welcome to snap photos and videos. Grab some friends and family, bring your phone or camera and let the fun begin!

Photo Pop is a family-owned and operated business that just opened in St. George. The owners are local artists with a love of art and pop culture who are excited to add another family-friendly activity to Washington County. They have been inspired to share their artistic flare with local photography lovers.

By creating Photo Pop, they want to give people a fun, safe environment to express themselves through photos and videos. One of the owners is a professional photographer who specializes in family portraits. She has contributed inspiration for the backdrops by ensuring that the stations are “picture-ready.”

Photo Pop provides an unforgettable interactive experience for all ages. Immerse yourself into worlds that you can only imagine. The colorful backdrops, props and illusions let your imagination run wild. They invite you to experience fun, laughter and memories with your friends and family.

See the world from a 2D perspective, dive into a winter wonderland, scream down the Wrath Tub Coaster or dance under a rainfall of hotdogs. The art installations will be changed periodically to keep the fun alive. Different seasons and holidays will bring new interactive exhibits. The possibilities are endless.

Amateur photographers will have the opportunity to snap as many selfies as they desire during their hour-long sessions using their own phones or cameras. Professional photographers can also be booked for additional fees if preferred.

Photo Pop has three private dressing areas for anyone who would like to change their look before snapping shots inside different stations. The entire exhibit is also available for private parties or team-building events.

To learn more about the Photo Pop experience or book a session, visit the Photo Pop website or call 435-669-6872.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Photo Pop | Address: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive #311, St. George | Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Telephone: 435-669-6872 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.