Latinos in Utah continue to get hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Utah’s Hispanic and Latino community, which has seen the second most hospitalizations and deaths from the virus, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Fox13Now.com reports the Leza family from Brigham City is just one of many families in the community who have lost a loved one during the pandemic.

“My 34-year-old daughter and 31-year-old son called and said ‘I think we’re going to take grandpa to the hospital because he just doesn’t sound right,” said Danny Leza.

“It turned out he did not have a stroke,” he said. “They did a COVID test and that’s when they told us he had COVID.”

Leza said just 14 days later his father died from the virus.

“And through the window of the hospital, we watched as they removed his respirator,” Leza said tearfully. “And we were able to watch him take his last breath.”

Even though Latinos only make up 14% of the state’s population, they make up almost 25% of total cases and 18% of total deaths.

