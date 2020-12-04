SUU sports fans, supporters can order cutouts of themselves to be placed in arena seats

Southern Utah University's America First Event Center, date not specified. Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Although in-person attendance at indoor Southern Utah University athletic events has been severely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans now have the opportunity to buy life-size cutout images of themselves to be placed in the seats of the America First Event Center arena.

The Thunderbird Athletic Foundation and SUU Ticket Office announced Thursday that the cutouts will be available for $55 each, giving SUU supporters an opportunity to support multiple T-Bird teams. According to a news release announcing the program, the net proceeds will benefit SUU student-athletes and the Thunderbird Scholarship Fund.

The cutouts will be utilized at all home events for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, gymnastics and volleyball.

Those interested in helping the Thunderbird Athletic Foundation fill the 5,000-seat arena with personalized cutouts can purchase one with a photo of themselves (or their child, pet, et cetera) so that they can virtually join in as a Thunderbird fan from the comfort and safety of their own home.

After the sports season concludes, cutouts will be available for pickup by fans. Any cutouts not picked up will be used by SUU for future athletic marketing purposes, the news release added.

To order a cutout or find out more information about the program, click here. Additional ways to support SUU athletics is available here.

The Thunderbird Athletic Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of Southern Utah Athletics, has been hard at work lately hosting virtual events for fans and supporters alike to help enhance the student-athlete experience for every Thunderbird student-athlete.

