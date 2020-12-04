Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash near Veyo

Written by Mori Kessler
December 4, 2020
Mercy Air medical helicopter, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Mercy Air, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital by helicopter Friday evening following a crash on a road near Veyo.

At around 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling on the northern end of Gunlock Road in the general area of General Steam Road when he apparently came upon a hairpin turn and went off the road instead, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Abbott said.

The motorcyclist went down an embankment and sustained injuries deemed severe enough to warrant the use of a medical helicopter for transportation to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

Mercy Air out of Nevada responded and arrived at the scene around 5:40 p.m.

A the time this report was taken, Abbott was unable to comment on the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries or what caused him to go off the road and down the embankment.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!