Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash near Veyo

Mercy Air medical helicopter, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Mercy Air, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital by helicopter Friday evening following a crash on a road near Veyo.

At around 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling on the northern end of Gunlock Road in the general area of General Steam Road when he apparently came upon a hairpin turn and went off the road instead, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Abbott said.

The motorcyclist went down an embankment and sustained injuries deemed severe enough to warrant the use of a medical helicopter for transportation to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

Mercy Air out of Nevada responded and arrived at the scene around 5:40 p.m.

A the time this report was taken, Abbott was unable to comment on the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries or what caused him to go off the road and down the embankment.

