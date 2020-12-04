Crash on Red Hills Parkway in St. George results in DUI arrest

ST. GEORGE — A collision on Red Hills Parkway near Middleton Drive resulted in a DUI arrest Thursday night in St. George.

Police officers responded to the crash around 6:10 p.m. involving three vehicles. At the scene, a white passenger car was heavily damaged on its driver-side. Nearby was a white pickup truck with heavy damage to its rear driver-side and its rear axle ripped out of place. Another smaller truck had smacked into the curb.

Each vehicle managed to come to a stop on the side of the road, resulting in minimal impacts to passing traffic.

The woman driving the white passenger car had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters and was taken to the hospital with possible injuries, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News.

While at the scene Thursday night, the driver of the white pickup told St. George News the woman in the white car had crossed into his lane. Despite the truck driver’s attempt to avoid the oncoming car, the two vehicles hit each other. The driver of the smaller pickup truck that was near the larger white truck also swerved out of the way and ended up hitting the curb along the roadside.

The driver of the white truck said the woman appeared to be impaired when she was taken out of her car.

Atkin confirmed the driver’s account, reporting that the white car had been eastbound on Red Hills Parkway when it drifted into the westbound lane and oncoming traffic. The responding police officers reportedly determined the woman had been driving under the influence of alcohol. She also allegedly had an open container of alcohol in the car.

Dashcam footage taken from the white truck was also reviewed by officers at the scene.

The woman was subsequently charged with DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

Both the white car and white pickup truck had to be towed from the scene, while the smaller pickup remained operable.

Neither pickup truck driver was harmed in the incident.

