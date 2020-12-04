What’s on the Menu: Pieology Pizzeria | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Options. That’s what it is all about at Pieology Pizzeria. Don’t feel like jalapenos? No problem. Want to keep your carbs under control? Why not try the cauliflower crust? And if you’d rather just stick to your favorite, that’s fine too.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke takes pals Will Seaton and Grady Sinclair to Pieology Pizzeria, where Seaton schools the boys in barbecue pizza’s origins, and Demke keeps piling on the veggies.

“One of the best things about Pieology is the choices,” Demke said. “I get to eat everything I want and nothing I don’t.”

Join Sheldon, Will and Grady for some barbecue pizza on episode 72 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

At Pieology, it all starts with the crust. And Sinclair will be the first to tell you that “crust is key.”

One of the most popular crusts at Pieology is the cauliflower crust. It goes with nearly every pizza topping and helps reduce the carbs.

It is a favorite of Demke and Pieology general manager Coryna Sulahria.

For Seaton, who comes from “the birthplace of barbecue chicken pizza,” the cauliflower crust makes a perfect base for Pieology’s version of the tangy barbecue pizza.

Besides the pizza sampling, the trio also goes for something a little different: a salad.

Loaded with fresh veggies and served in a fun shakeable bowl, Pieology’s salads make a perfect pairing with pizza – or as a standalone meal if you are really watching your carbs.

Pieology Pizzeria is conveniently located in Red Rock Commons making it a perfect spot to stop and refuel after a day of shopping.

“It’s magic,” Sinclair said.

Resources

Pieology Pizzeria| Address: Red Rock Commons, 15 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-429-6998 | Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1o p.m. | Website | Facebook.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.