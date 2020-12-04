Dec. 16, 1933 – Dec. 2, 2020

Ernestine “Tina” Collins, 86, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Evanston, Wyoming.

Tina was a graduate of Evanston High School. She played both the clarinet and piano and also was a twirler in the high school band. She was diagnosed with Breast Cancer at the age of 17 years old, only being a senior in high school and became a young survivor.

Tina was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the church. She had a passion to give service to others, always willing to help someone in need. Many remember her baking banana bread for those who were sick. She was also part of organizing and volunteering for the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and served many years as a precinct committee chairman. She always expressed that she was blessed to have the “Very Best Neighbors.” Tina was loved by her family and friends and will be missed dearly.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Theodore and Emma Scott Bennett; her sisters: Marleen Avery and Kathleen Boone; her husbands: Jack Mahlon Harrison, Vance Ward Langston, and Dennis French Collins.

She is survived by her sister, Janice Smith; her six children: Rickie Dean Harrison, Randy Jack Harrison, Thomas Glen Harrison, Tammy Renee Moore, Debra Ann Seegmiller, and Tory Bennett Langston; and step children: Anita Moore, Sandra Clegg, Val Langston, and Lynn Langston. She has many grandchildren, and great grandchildren which she loved dearly.

A limited family viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Pine View Mortuary 566 North Mall Drive, St. George, Utah.

Graveside service will be at held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. George City Cemetery, 650 East Tabernacle Street, St. George Utah 84770.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Visit www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.